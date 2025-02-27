Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 18.450-19.950 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE UHS traded up $6.62 on Thursday, hitting $186.74. 804,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.68 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.46.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

