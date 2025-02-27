UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.
About UOL Group
