UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

