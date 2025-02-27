Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.6 %

URBN stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.