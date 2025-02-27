US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

