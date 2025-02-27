VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $30,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after acquiring an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $243.82 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $198.44 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.