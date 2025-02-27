Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,106,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $269.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.91. The firm has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

