Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VBR opened at $197.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

