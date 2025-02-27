Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $108,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

