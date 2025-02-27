VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Up 70.6% – Time to Buy?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 70.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,473,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,420% from the average session volume of 228,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Up 76.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The firm has a market cap of C$24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VentriPoint Diagnostics
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.