Veren (NYSE:VRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Veren had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Veren Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VRN traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 28,797,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088,395. Veren has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Veren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Veren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.