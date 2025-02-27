Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Zacks reports. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Verra Mobility updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.350 EPS.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,149. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

