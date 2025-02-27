Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the quarter. Kellanova accounts for about 1.3% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $107,795,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 731,273 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its position in Kellanova by 63.8% in the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,091,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $29,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,107,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,004,221.30. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

