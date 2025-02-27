Versor Investments LP Has $1.58 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $441.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.63.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

