Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,509,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 373,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.