Versor Investments LP Sells 1,361 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,178,905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $990.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $945.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $827.46. The company has a market capitalization of $423.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

