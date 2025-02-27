Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,507.55. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,528 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,185 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $772.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

