Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $138,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 29,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 56,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,528 shares of company stock worth $13,849,185. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

