Walter Public Investments Inc. Purchases 6,611 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 274,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $501.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

