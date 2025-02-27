Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 411 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Walter Public Investments Inc. cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 3.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 4.6 %

BJ stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Get Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.