Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Warby Parker updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Warby Parker Stock Up 5.2 %

Warby Parker stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 3,005,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,206.97. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $167,331.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,800.50. The trade was a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 608,032 shares of company stock worth $15,188,364. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

