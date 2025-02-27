Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
EAD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 158,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,009. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $7.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
