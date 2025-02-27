Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

EAD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 158,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,009. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 622,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 54.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 453,308 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 58.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

