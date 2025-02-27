Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $26.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 373,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,696. The stock has a market cap of $459.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.39. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

