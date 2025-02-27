WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 56.3% – Here’s What Happened

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 56.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 105,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 20,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

