Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Performance

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

About Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

