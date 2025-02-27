WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 90.1% in February

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
WH Smith Price Performance
OTCMKTS WHTPF remained flat at $14.80 during trading on Thursday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.
WH Smith Company Profile
