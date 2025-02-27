WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 90.1% in February

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS WHTPF remained flat at $14.80 during trading on Thursday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

