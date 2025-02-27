WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,120,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the previous session’s volume of 237,930 shares.The stock last traded at $31.22 and had previously closed at $31.56.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,187,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

