WPP (LON:WPP) Issues Earnings Results

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.

WPP Stock Down 15.8 %

LON:WPP traded down GBX 121.33 ($1.54) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 648.87 ($8.23). 10,108,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 775.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 783.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 903 ($11.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Further Reading

