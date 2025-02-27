WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) were down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 649.20 ($8.23). Approximately 47,024,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,258% from the average daily volume of 3,463,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts forecast that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
