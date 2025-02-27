WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.23). Approximately 10,108,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 775.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 783.46.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

