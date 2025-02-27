WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.23). 10,108,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 775.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.46.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.