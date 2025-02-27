XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. XPEL updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $887.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.84. XPEL has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

Insider Activity at XPEL

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $612,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,247.60. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

