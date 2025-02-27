Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after purchasing an additional 853,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after purchasing an additional 823,709 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,617,000 after purchasing an additional 700,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,640,000 after buying an additional 665,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

