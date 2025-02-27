Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 271.73 ($3.45), with a volume of 66343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.47).

Zotefoams Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zotefoams

In other news, insider Ronan Cox bought 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.40 ($12,596.58). Insiders have acquired 3,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,282 in the last 90 days. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

