4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

FDMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.53. 1,216,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,414. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

