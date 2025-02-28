Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 26.9% – Here’s Why

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 26.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 176,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 762% from the average daily volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Adamera Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.
About Adamera Minerals
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
