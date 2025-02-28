Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 26.9% – Here’s Why

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 26.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 176,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 762% from the average daily volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Further Reading

