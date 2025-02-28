Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 26.9% – Here’s What Happened

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) fell 26.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. 176,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 762% from the average session volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.