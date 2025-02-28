Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 26.9% – Time to Sell?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. 176,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 762% from the average session volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

