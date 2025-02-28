Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHEXY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

