Advisor OS LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AMETEK by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $187.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

