AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, Zacks reports. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. AES updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.26 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.260 EPS.
AES Stock Performance
AES stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,028,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787,292. AES has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 48.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on AES
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.