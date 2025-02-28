AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, Zacks reports. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. AES updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.26 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.260 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,028,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787,292. AES has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get AES alerts:

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC started coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AES

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.