AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. AES also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.260 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.
AES Price Performance
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
