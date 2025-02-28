A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $2.44 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.81 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

