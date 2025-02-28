A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $319,000 in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGIE opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.