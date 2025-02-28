A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $744,000 in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Pactiv Evergreen comprises about 0.7% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of PTVE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.