A&I Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $33.04 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

