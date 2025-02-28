AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $963.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $946.29 and its 200 day moving average is $828.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $411.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

