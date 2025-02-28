AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,346 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 358,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Intel stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

