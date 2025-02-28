Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 million-$13.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 million.

Airgain Trading Down 20.8 %

AIRG stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.71. Airgain has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

