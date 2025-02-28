Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $18.05. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 4,435 shares trading hands.
Altius Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
